May 13, 1923 - September 15, 2020 Gennaro Morelli, beloved son of Giuseppe and Giovanna Morelli and brother to Savino (pre-deceased), passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2020. Born in Medford, Massachusetts on May 13, 1923, Gennaro graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1947 and a Masters Degree in Business Administration in 1961. A veteran, he proudly served his country during World War II, honorably discharged as a Lieutenant from the Navy in 1948. As a mechanical engineer for forty years he worked on numerous projects in many fields including aerospace, petrochemical processing, and geothermal energy, eventually retiring from DMJM in 1988. An avid reader who listened more than he spoke, Jerry possessed a highly inquisitive mind, considerable skills and talents, and a love of the sea. He was a worthy debating opponent on almost any subject, could fix anything that was broken, and as an accomplished seaman loved taking family and friends sailing on his sloop, the Forty Carats. Jerry was a person for whom math and logic always added up to a perfect story. By the numbers, here is his: 97 years of kindness, consideration and respect for all, regardless of their station in life, race, religion, gender or gender preference; 72 years of a happy and committed marriage to the great love of his life, Rose (Folino); 69 years as a devoted, patient and much-adored father to his five children, Joseph (Sandy), Gina (Edward), Gerald, John (Lisa) and Jeff (Ben); 29 years as a generous, wise and fun-loving grandfather to Dante, Francesca, Dominic, Renata (Jared) and Stefano (Olivia). Multiply his integrity, honesty, intelligence and generosity of spirit by the number of days he lived, then divide it by the number of people fortunate enough to have met him or worked with him, and you still will not come close to calculating his true value. The circumference of his circle of friends constantly expanded, eventually including the friends of his children and grandchildren, and the children and grandchildren of his friends; "Papa" and "Uncle Jerry" to so many. Jerry will be warmly remembered and forever missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy is found in the example he set. Honor him by building something. If its broken, fix it. Read a book and improve your mind. Share wine and a great meal surrounded by family and friends. Listen more. Make someone laugh. Travel. Dance! Give. Love. Rest in peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store