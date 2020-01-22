|
March 12, 1938 - January 18, 2020 Geoffrey passed away peacefully with his wife Lourdes beside him in Monrovia, California. He was the proud father of Sean Commons and Tiprin Follett (with his wife of 31 years, Suzanne Commons) and his lovely daughters, Leilani and Alana Commons (with his wonderful wife, Lourdes). Geoffrey is also survived by his brother, Michael, who he was blessed and honored to have as his best friend and mentor.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020