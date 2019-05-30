January 19, 1960 - May 25, 2019 Geoff Tuck, artist, blogger, baker, friend of all things winged, and loving husband, passed away unexpectedly of complications from brain cancer. He was diagnosed with Gliobastoma on Friday, April 13, 2018. He conquered many medical adversities in his life, thanks to his stubborn and willful nature and the outstanding care of dozens of staff at Kaiser Sunset over the past 20 years. He met this latest challenge with his characteristic tenacity, but it overcame him suddenly in the form of a seizure when he was thinking about where to go for dinner last Saturday.A true child of California, Geoff was born in Anaheim, grew up in Diamond Bar and La Canada, lived in Hancock Park for 16 years, and retired to the town of Parkfield, in southern Monterey County, in 2013 - smack on top of the San Andreas Fault.Geoff was a tireless champion of the contemporary arts for over 20 years. He authored the blog "Notes on Looking" for more than a decade, his observations on art, artists, music, and most everything else. He led the Fellows of Contemporary Art for two years. He was also, at various times in his life, a doughnut fryer, an employee of the Federal Reserve, a Construction Administrator, and a jewelry maker. With his husband he organized 20 artists' retreats on the V6 Ranch in Parkfield, and edited 5 issues of "The Parkfield Review," as well as "Classical Music for Artists" and a collection of his own writing. For the last several years he was a painter himself.He loved the excitement and energy of Los Angeles, and he cherished the peace and quiet of the San Andreas back country, the Diablo Mountains, and the beach at Cayucos.He leaves behind his partner and husband of 22 years, David Richards; his brothers Mike and Jim; his sister Amanda; his nephew Matt; his cousins Mary and John; his dear friend Sheri Sutton; and dozens of friends.There will be a community burial in Imusdale Cemetery outside Parkfield on Saturday, June 16, followed by a celebration of his life. As Geoff would likely say, "Yay!" Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 30 to June 3, 2019