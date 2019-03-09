March 2, 1934 - February 24, 2019 George A. Carroll, Jr., originally of Brownsville, Texas, passed away after a brief illness in his Los Angeles home on February 24, 2019, with his wife of 25 years at his side.He was born on March 2, 1934 to parents, Charlotte and George Carroll, Sr. Upon graduation from Verdugo Hills High School, Mr. Carroll served two years in the Army at Camp Hanford, WA. After graduating from Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles, he worked for General Motors in Detroit. One of his projects was to design the Vice President's suite of offices in the Eero Saarinen-designed GM Tech Center. That commission marked the beginning of a long and successful career in interior design.George's life centered around design, beginning in childhood when he would draw his father's aircraft designs. He studied the lines of WWII fighter aircrafts and fell in love with hot rods and their unique approaches to customization. Eventually, he developed a lifelong passion for creating beautiful, simple interiors that functioned well and pleased the senses.Mr. Carroll loved classic cars and was a proud member of the Checkered Flag 200 of the Petersen Automotive Museum and served on its Board of Directors for a number of years.He is survived by his wife, Lynda; son, Christopher; sister, Emma Fein and her husband, Werner, and their families. Numerous friends and associates will long remember George's kindness to others. His creativity and wonderful sense of humor will be dearly missed by his family, friends and longtime Laurel Canyon neighbors. The date for a gathering in celebration of his life will be announced in the near future. Visit Legacy.com Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019