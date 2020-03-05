|
|
August 11, 1932 - February 24, 2020 George Isaacs Sr. lived an extraordinary life. There are many ways to describe him; world class land developer, lifelong Dodgers fan, and even as the epitome of the American Dream. His life reads like an Hollywood action movie; he survived 3 plane crashes in the African and Alaska wilderness, 3 rambunctious children, a pet monkey, and the competitive real estate boom in the western U.S. and beyond. George and his wife and business partner of over 50 years, Shirley Mae Isaacs, were well known in Hawaii as a dynamic couple. Together they created a thriving real estate business that through their early efforts became the communities of Waikoloa on the Big Island and much of the neighborhoods around Woodland Hills, California, like Bear Canyon and Woodland Hills Country estates. During George's fantastic career, he sold over 13 million acres of land through his companies and is regarded by his peers as one of the first and most successful recreational land salesman employing over 1,200 agents in the 1960s through the mid 1970s. Born August 10th, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, his childhood was far from cookie-cutter; his mother, Edna Courtney, was a 1920s "song and dance" performer and his father, George Isaacs, the owner of successful night clubs. George spent the majority of his grade school and junior high years in a Jesuit military boarding school, 'The Hall of The Divine Child', in Michigan, fine-tuning his legendary negotiation skills. To his delight, he moved to sunny Glendale, California, for his high school years, where he competed as a varsity athlete for Hoover High, achieving his self-proclaimed "4 minute mile." He was drafted into the Korean War, and luckily was stationed in Japan where he became assistant to a general in the Army, due to his proficiency in typing. Afterwards, he attended Woodbury University to receive his Business Management degree, though he always considered himself a lifelong USC Trojans fan. At Tokyo's Expo 70, George's trademark dark pompadour led many to believe he was Elvis Presley, which he happily encouraged, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. Even in his retirement, George never slowed down, always keeping friends and family on their toes. George is survived and lovingly remembered by his 3 children (George Isaacs Jr., Mark Isaacs and Holly Merrill), 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Overall, George Isaacs Sr. was a lucky man; perhaps his kiss with the Blarney Stone really did work, though, some say that the Blarney Stone actually kissed him back that day. Services will be held at Calvary by the Sea, 5339 Kalanianaole Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96821, on Tuesday, March 10th at 2:30pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020