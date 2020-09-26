February 27, 1941 - September 19, 2020 On Saturday, September 19, 2020, George Ernest Dawson died of cancer at the age of 79. George was born February 27, 1941, in Fall River, Massachusetts and called Whittier, California home for the last 48 years. He managed the contracts and exports division and later the data processing department for a heavy duty truck parts company, where he worked for 27 years.In May of 1966, George took Sharon Tsuruko Okada to dinner and the Ice Capades on a Friday night and married her in Las Vegas, Nevada the following Wednesday. George and Sharon celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on May 26, 2020. George loved musical theater, groan-worthy puns, and Words with Friends. He addressed everyone he met by name and could make anyone smile. George carried a book almost everywhere and was most content when quietly reading.George is survived by his wife Sharon; his two children, Dennis Jyoji Dawson and Sandi Yoshiko Irwin, née Dawson; his brother, John Ronald Dawson; and five grandchildren, Forrest Delaney Hartman Clendenon, Grayson Osburn Vigeant Clendenon, Truman Avery George Clendenon, Camille Demi Clendenon, and Joshua Kai "JoKai" Dawson. George will be laid to rest at a private family service at Riverside National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store