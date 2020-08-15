September 11, 1923 - August 11, 2020 George, was born at Methodist Hospital LA 9/11/1923 and passed away 8/11/2020 one month shy of his 97th birthday; son on Arthur L Claude from Switzerland and Julieta V Escalante from Mexico. His brother was Arthur (Tito) L 2006 and his sister Dolores (Lolly) 2013. Survivors are Betty, wife of almost 69 years, daughter Teresa D (Terry) born 1955 and son Mark A born 1957, nieces Patricia, Betty, Pamela, nephews Brad and Steve. He graduated from L A High 1942; served in US Navy 1942-1946 aboard SS Mormacwren, a C1B type ship used as a troop carrier in the Pacific. At wars end she returned Japanese and Korean prisoners of war where, at Nagasaki he saw the devastation caused by the atomic bomb. His brother also served in U S Navy aboard the Saratoga.George and Betty were married at Santa Barbara Mission on 9/29/1951 - almost 69 years ago.After 30 years service in storekeeping at Bishop (where he met Betty) on 'the gorge project,' Van Nuys, El Segundo, Ducommon, etc., George retired from Los Angeles DWP 1979 and he and Betty moved to Orange County. Geoge always told how he sold newspapers at L A Coliseum and grew to love USC. He was proud his son attended USC where, with family and friends he enjoyed many football games. He and Tito had a warm relationship with Dean Cromwell athletic coach, and his son Marshall. He loved baseball too and coached Mark at Tri-Park Little League. Vince Scully was always welcome. The family enjoyed fishing trips and hiking at Twin Lakes with out little tear-drop trailer. George was Master of Saddleback Masonic Lodge 832 which was just starting up. He presided over the cornerstone laying ceremony of the new Trabuco Hills High School known as "High-Tech High". He supported the DeMolay boys and was Rainbow Girls "Dad". Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver CityIn lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Servants of Mary, Ministers of the Sick at 2131 W 27th St., Los Angeles, CA 90018.



