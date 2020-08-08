February 1921 - August 2020 George "Gimper" Izumi passed away peacefully in Los Angeles on August 2, not far from where he was born in Hollywood, CA. He is preceded in death by his beloved Grace in 2014. If you lived in Los Angeles between the 1950s and 1980s, you most certainly have heard of George's legacy bakery, Grace Pastries. One of the last old-guard Japanese American Niseis, he was a survivor of the Depression and Japanese internment camps of World War II, a loving husband, a father of four, and a civic and youth leader. He grew up in Santa Monica and West LA on his parents' flower and vegetable farm. He graduated from University High School in 1939, where he played on the basketball team and took his first cooking class. During WW II, he and his family were sent to Manzanar Relocation Camp where he worked in the mess hall setting up the kitchen and cleaning up after the cooks. After the war, George went to baking school, and worked in various neighborhood bakeries, as well as a local florist. He met Grace Kato while delivering flowers, and they married in LA in 1949. They borrowed enough money to open up his own bakery in 1950; he named it after his loving wife, and the illustrious Grace Pastry Shoppe empire (later known as Grace Pastries) was born in South Los Angeles. An established businessman, he found time to be president of the Master Baker Retailers Association, the Westside Optimist Club, and was a dynamic community fundraiser benefitting the Yellow Brotherhood (a local Asian-American youth organization) and countless Los Angeles schools and churches. In 1973, he was appointed the LA Harbor Commissioner by Mayor Tom Bradley, who called upon him to help cultivate the trading gap between Los Angeles and Japan. After growing up in poverty, overcoming adversity and prejudice, and moving up the ranks from pot scrubber to master baker, he earned his retirement in 1989. He will be missed by son Grayson and his wife Carolina, daughter Glenda, son Garret and his wife Melissa, daughter Genelle, the grandchildren (Deric, Zumi, Stuart, Natalie, Claire, Grayson, Jr., and Koji), great-grandson Miro, younger brother Nobuo and his wife Romelia, and countless relatives and friends who have had the pleasure to have known him. A visitation will be held at Fukui Mortuary, 707 East Temple Street in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles on August 13, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. If you would like to virtually attend the visitation, please do so at https://vimeo.com/445349477/9c24303180
The family respectfully requests that no flowers or koden be sent. If you would like to honor George, please make a donation to the Manzanar National Historic Site(https://www.nps.gov/manz/getinvolved/donate.htm
).