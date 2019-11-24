Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for George Koide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Koide

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Koide Obituary
February 25, 1945 - November 7, 2019 Passed away after a short illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Patricia. Devoted to his sons Geoffrey (Mia) and Brian Koide and granddaughter, Celeste Koide. Brother of Ann Miura of Phoenix, AZ. Son-in-law of Kimi Inadomi. Brother-in-law and uncle to many. Former partner at Hill, Farrer & Burrill, LLP in Los Angeles. Funeral services were held on November 22, 2019, in La Canada, CA.Donations may be made in his memory to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Foundation, 1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale CA 91208 or the La Canada Educational Endowment Fund, 4490 Cornishon Ave, Room 211, La Canada CA 91011. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -