February 25, 1945 - November 7, 2019 Passed away after a short illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Patricia. Devoted to his sons Geoffrey (Mia) and Brian Koide and granddaughter, Celeste Koide. Brother of Ann Miura of Phoenix, AZ. Son-in-law of Kimi Inadomi. Brother-in-law and uncle to many. Former partner at Hill, Farrer & Burrill, LLP in Los Angeles. Funeral services were held on November 22, 2019, in La Canada, CA.Donations may be made in his memory to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Foundation, 1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale CA 91208 or the La Canada Educational Endowment Fund, 4490 Cornishon Ave, Room 211, La Canada CA 91011. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 24, 2019