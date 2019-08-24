|
August 23, 1925 - August 22, 2019 George Lubow, née Gutel Ostaszynski, born Poland, died Arcadia, California, at the age of 93. A survivor of the Holocaust, George escaped a Nazi concentration camp and hid in an underground bunker on a Polish farm until he was liberated by the Russian Army in July 1944. George became a successful small businessman in the retail women's clothing business with his two "Caroline's" dress shops in South Pasadena and Montrose. George, an avid story teller of his personal history, wrote a book about his wartime experience "Escape Against All Odds, A Survivor's Story." George is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Roslyn, three daughters, Bonnie Lubow, Elana Moses and Zvia Hempling (Brian Krieger), and his grandchildren Dina Hempling, and Aaron and Carrie Moses, and nephews Owen Lubow (Beckie) and Norman Lubow. George was predeceased by his brother Paul Lubow, Paul's wife Betty, and niece Barbara Lubow. Funeral Services at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068, on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019