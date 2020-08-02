George Masanovich

October 5, 1932 - July 26, 2020 George was born in Hazleton Pennsylvania to Bozo and Mara Masanovich. He had four siblings: Mike, Danica, Helen and Anna. In 1954, he graduated from Bloomsberg College and enlisted in the Army. While stationed at Fort Knox in Kentucky, he met Jane the love of his life and wife of 62 years. In 1957, they married and moved to California where he pursued a career in teaching for the next 25 years. George was honored to have held the office of President of St Sava Church in San Gabriel where he made many life-long friends. He took great joy in raising three daughters and was affectionately dubbed the "King", a title he only relinquished when he became a "Jedo" to his first grandson Matthew in 1994. He had everything he ever wanted and in 1998, Jean Jacques Dupre married his youngest daughter Susy and became the son he never had. Their union blessed him with another two grandsons, Owen and Wyatt. George loved his nieces and nephews and took particular delight in their children. A true people person, he made friends everywhere he went and had many friendships that spanned over 60 years. Last Sunday George passed away at his home in Altadena surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters, Laura Park, Evelyn Masanovich, Susan Dupre (Jean Jaques Dupre); grandsons, Matthew Park, Owen Dupre, Wyatt Dupre; sister Anna Mumford, and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to City of Hope in Duarte or St. Sava Church. We will hold a memorial service when it is safe to hug again.



