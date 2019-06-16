|
|
102, Okinawa, Japan born resident of El Monte, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019.He is survived by his loving family: daughters, Claire Hansen and Leslie (Martin) Ogino; grandchildren, Laurie (William) Kobayashi, Casey Hansen, Lindsay (Ryan) Fiske, Jonathan Ogino; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Tyler Kobayashi and Owen Fiske.Private family funeral services were held on Saturday, June 15, at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple. www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 16, 2019