January 6, 1935 - July 18, 2019 George "Olliver with two L's" Campain, passed away in the hospital with his dedicated son, Robert, by his side on the evening of Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the age of 84. Born in Los Angeles, California, he lived his entire life in this city. George made us happy. He made us laugh so much. He took care of us through thick and thin. We feel so lucky to have had this larger than life man in our lives. He was a sharp, charming, and vibrant personality who is loved and missed dearly by his family. He is survived by his loving children, Jessica Campain, Robert Campain, and Andrew Campain, and his faithful wife, Amy Campain. As well as his two bright and beautiful granddaughters, Jaiden Campain and Ava Campain. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 24, 2019