June 26, 1953 - March 9, 2020 After a courageous battle with cancer, George Puente Velasco died in Duarte, California, on Monday, March 9, 2020 with his daughter and sister by his side. He was 66. George was born on June 26, 1953 in Los Angeles, California. He was a graduate of Alhambra High School and Glendale Community College in Los Angeles County. He served his country on 2 tours of duty, first in the US Navy on a nuclear submarine during the Viet Nam War, and later in the US Army. He also served in both the California and Nevada Army National Guard for over 30 years. He worked as a certified Radiology Technician at Glendale Memorial Hospital in Glendale, California; St. Vincent's Medical Center in Los Angeles, California; Northern Inyo Hospital in Bishop, California; and Arcadia Methodist Hospital in Arcadia, California. George was an accomplished and avid Ultra trail runner, competing in such notable foot races as the Angeles Crest 100-Mile Endurance Run, the Badwater 135-Mile Ultramarathon, the Hardrock 100-Mile Run, the Marathon De Sables 156-Mile Run, and the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run, to name a few. He is survived by his daughter Carey Grace Velasco, his stepson Ralph Velasco, his brother Richard Velasco, his sisters Diane Velasco-Hyland, Irene Velasco, their spouses and children; as well as extended family in California, the western United States, and Jalisco, Mexico. George was preceded in death by his parents, Enrique Garcia Velasco in April 1993, and Margarita Puente Velasco in October 2007. A funeral mass and memorial will be held later this year in Los Angeles, California. Correspondence can be sent to: PO Box 160, Alhambra, CA 91802-0160. Donations can be made in his memory to Fight Colorectal Cancer at fightcolorectalcancer.org. Many thanks to all of his friends and family who stood by him throughout his illness. He will be missed terribly, but will live in the hearts of his loved ones forever.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020