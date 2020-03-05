|
|
April 20, 1945 - February 20, 2020 George was born and raised in Southern California, the youngest of three children. He attended Palm Springs High School, graduating with honors, then moved to Los Angeles to begin what would be a long career in the clothing business. At the age of 17, George worked in a retail jeans store in the San Fernando Valley, while living in Hollywood. His love and talent for fashion enabled him to get a position at a prominent apparel company in Los Angeles, manufacturing pants and blue jeans. His talents led to him being recruited by a jeans company in Salt Lake City, and he spent several years in Utah working and skiing, a sport he absolutely loved and excelled at. George's position as head merchandiser and designer took him all over the world sourcing new jeans designs, and identifying the right factories to produce them for distribution throughout the U.S. His global adventures and worldly experiences helped make him the exceptional man he was, personally and professionally. George was also a voracious reader and collector of antique movie posters. George will be remembered as a gentleman with a quick wit, great sense of humor, warm demeanor and always a kind word. He was a loyal friend who would always be there to help others. He was predeceased by his parents and two older brothers. George had a personality that would put a smile on anyone's face, and he will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives he touched. His smart, witty and carefree spirit will live on forever in the hearts and minds of those who loved him.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020