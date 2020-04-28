|
November 28, 1932 - March 29, 2020 George S. Vorgitch passed away peacefully with his beloved family at his side in Oxnard, California on March 29th, three days after suffering a stroke.George was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 28th 1932 and grew up in a tight knit Serbian community. As a first generation immigrant, he only spoke Serbian until he started kindergarten. In 1946 his family moved to Venice, California where he attended Venice High School. In 1951 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota. It was there that he met his best friend and future wife of 66 years, Marjorie Ryan.After his honorable discharge in March 1955, his young family relocated to Venice, California, where George was employed at Hughes Aircraft. In 1958 he purchased a home in Canoga Park to provide room for his growing family. Shortly thereafter he began working at Litton Industries in Woodland Hills where he designed and built test equipment for the inertial navigation systems used in military and civilian aircraft as well as the Lunar Surveyor and Apollo programs.While continuing to work at Litton, George enrolled in the San Fernando College of Law. He received his Juris Doctor degree and passed the California State Bar in 1973. He maintained his law office in Calabasas until finally retiring last year. He was a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the San Fernando Valley Bar Association.George was a devout Catholic and was one of the founding parishioners at St. Bernadine of Siena in Woodland Hills, where he served as an usher since 1962. He truly loved being with his family and friends, enjoyed lunches with his buddies, and was a member of the Porsche Club of America.Forever proud of his military service, he always wore his Korean War Veteran cap while attending air shows and visiting military museums, which he loved to do.George is survived by this wife, Marjorie, their children Shannon Harper (Tom), Ken, Tom (Kim), Janet Verdin (Isaac Michalov) and John (Letty), 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Elizabeth Vorgitch, and his brothers Steve and Alan.He will be interned at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard.Donations can be made to Catholic Relief Services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 28, 2020