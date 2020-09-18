On the morning of September 7th, 2020, while at home in Montana, and with his devoted wife by his side, George Samuel Gholdoian, DDS, passed peacefully. His loving wife, Sylvia Marie Gardea, survives him as do his daughter Michelle Talene Elliott, son Karl R. Gardea, and brother, Ara Gholdoian. George has five (5) grandchildren.Born on July 12th, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan, he would remain there until completing undergraduate and Dental School at the University of Detroit (Mercy). He then relocated to California and began his private practice in the city of Downey. As a professional, he served the community for 47 years as a care provider, was President of the Downey Dental Society, and was on the State Board of Dental Examiners. During life, Dr. Gholdoian enjoyed cinema, live music, cars, making others laugh, working on his tan, world travel, and fly-fishing.It was once said about George, "you have more fun than people." True words. He will be missed. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service www.dokkennelson.com