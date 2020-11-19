George "Gabby" Sasaki, 89, born in Auburn, WA, resident of Gardena passed away on November 10, 2020.He was a Korean War Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1952. After he came back from the war, he had been working in the motion picture industry all his life, where he enjoyed his career until retirement. He is predeceased by five sisters and three brothers.He is survived by sister, Sachi Hori of Seattle, WA; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives here in Los Angeles, CA, Seattle, WA, ID and OR.Due to the current pandemic, the family will have a private service at a future date at Washelli Cemetery, Seattle, WA. www.fukuimortuary.com
(213)626-0441