November 4, 1948 - April 24, 2020 George, a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away unexpectedly in Los Angeles in the company of his caring and loving wife and partner Sally. He is survived by family in the US and Romania. George will be remembered as a meticulous civil engineer with a passion for fishing and gardening. He will be missed by family and friends.



