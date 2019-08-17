|
|
(89) passed away on August 12, 2019 in L.A. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shuko Yoneyama; his brother, Sam Yoneyama; sister, Kay (Mike) Naples; and is survived by his children, Craig Yoneyama and Lynne (David) Corapi; grandchildren, Chad and Robyn Corapi; sister-in-law, Mollie Yoneyama of Berkeley, CA; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in U.S., Japan, and Brazil. No services will be held at this time. Family requests no flowers or koden. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 17, 2019