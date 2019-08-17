Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
911 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1449
Resources
More Obituaries for George YONEYAMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Ukio YONEYAMA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Ukio YONEYAMA Obituary
(89) passed away on August 12, 2019 in L.A. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shuko Yoneyama; his brother, Sam Yoneyama; sister, Kay (Mike) Naples; and is survived by his children, Craig Yoneyama and Lynne (David) Corapi; grandchildren, Chad and Robyn Corapi; sister-in-law, Mollie Yoneyama of Berkeley, CA; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in U.S., Japan, and Brazil. No services will be held at this time. Family requests no flowers or koden. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
Download Now