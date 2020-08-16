George Y. Ozawa 95, a longtime resident of Santa Monica peacefully went to be with the Lord July 29, 2020. George was born Feb. 8, 1925, in Denver, CO. He served in the U.S. Army as a Japanese Interpreter. Attended a trade school, worked for Douglas Aircraft, then started his own generator/starter repair business. He enjoyed his retirement years taking road trip with his family, helping family members and neighbors, collecting recyclable items, and doing small repair projects. George is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Susie Setsuko Ozawa who passed in 2014. George is also predeceased by one daughter, Kathy S. Ozawa in 1981. Surviving are his daughter Leslie Ann Y. Henderson and his son Dennis K. (and Gretchen P.) Ozawa; along with 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A private burial service will be held on Aug.14, presided by Pastor Rick DeLaTorre with immediate household members. Future plans for a Memorial service is being considered. In lieu of flowers and monetary gifts, the family suggests donations to the Veterans Administration in Los Angeles, CA. WWW.Fukuimortuary.com
