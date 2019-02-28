Georgia Gost, née Gianulis, was born in Frederick, Colorado to Greek immigrants in 1926, during the Great Depression. From a young age, she supported her family and helped to raise her younger sister and niece.In the mid-1950s, Georgia and her husband, Tom, moved to Los Angeles. It marked the first step in a loving union that lasted 50 years. Together, they built a stable, secure household where they raised and educated their only son, George. Georgia was a devoted member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. The Orthodox teachings informed her actions throughout her life and she formed many treasured friendships during her years in the church.Georgia is survived by her son; her two grandchildren, Victoria and Elizabeth; her nieces and nephews; and the other countless individuals whom she impacted in her 92 years on Earth. Her generosity and kindness were unmatched, and the wisdom she shared was always valued by those who received it. All who knew her loved her dearly, and will carry her legacy as long as they live. A viewing will take place tonight beginning at 6:00 P.M. at Bastian & Perrott, Oswald Mortuary in Northridge. A Trisagion service will begin at 7:00 P.M.Funeral Services will be Friday, March 1st at 11:00 A.M at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 9501 Balboa Blvd., Northridge. Interment to immediately follow at Oakwood Memorial Park in Chatsworth. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary