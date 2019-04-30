September 12, 1927 - April 24, 2019 Georgia Kutrumpis Caras passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 24, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1927 in Los Angeles to Joanna and Gus Kutrumpis, immigrants from Tripolis, Greece. She was the older sister to Helen Faraclas (deceased). Georgia, being extremely bright, flourished academically throughout her schooling years. After graduating from high school, she attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles where she earned her AA in Merchandising. She was a buyer at Bullock's Wilshire for two years. In 1950, she attended a dinner party where she met her future husband, Chris Tom Caras. Later that year, there was a meeting at the Greek church. Chris drove her home, and their relationship began. In May 1951, they were engaged and on September 2, 1951, they were married. Georgia devoted her life to her husband and family. In addition to being a homemaker, a loving mother and grandmother, she provided all the support necessary to help make her husband's accounting business a success. She scheduled client meetings, typed all correspondence and tax returns, and greeted everyone warmly, offering cookies, coffee and 7-Up. Everyone loved being around Georgia. She was a great storyteller–outspoken, witty and wise. Georgia was a great listener as well–caring, encouraging and helpful. Georgia was organized, intelligent and articulate. Her impeccable Greek language skills were highly valued at her part-time job as an interpreter/translator in depositions for a law firm in Beverly Hills. She was a lifelong member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral and a member of the Los Angeles Philoptochos Society. As the Membership Committee Chairman, she amassed the largest membership ever at 450 women. Georgia was preceded in death by Chris Tom Caras, her husband of 63 years. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Chuck) Nissen, Connie (Curtis) McCoy, and Nancy (Chris) Kallas, her grandchildren, Joanna, Patrick, Cara and Cristina and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Sophia Cathedral, 1324 So. Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles. Interment at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills. Donations may be made to St. Sophia Foundation. May her memory be eternal. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019