August 26, 1943 - December 6, 2019 Jerry, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, passed away after battling melanoma. He was a proud LA Marathon Legacy Runner, Navy veteran, avid ham radio operator, yachtsman, Apple aficionado and successful salesman. He is survived by his wife, two sons, grandchildren, sister and nephews. Services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park Tuesday, December 10 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Melanoma Research.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019