August 1, 1945 - November 5, 2019 Gerald Allen Todd died suddenly on 11/5/19. He is survived by his two cats, Baxter and Bayley, one brother Richard Todd (Sandi) of Bay Point, CA, and two sisters Sandy Mores of Martinez, CA, Patricia Riggs (Dave) of Carmichael, CA, and numerous nephews and nieces. A viewing will be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on 11/14/19 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The funeral service will be on Friday, 11/15/19 at 2:30 pm at the Old North Church.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019