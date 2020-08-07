Gerald Baron

Or Copy this URL to Share

June 19, 1933 - August 2, 2020 Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle & Great Uncle passed away. Survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Rochelle, 4 children, Jeffrey (Pamela), Michael (Deanna), Terri (Gigi), & Richard (Glenna), 7 grandchildren, Robert (Aly), David (Marilyn), Samantha (Jack), Masha, Spencer, Benjamin & Evan & great granddaughters Olivia & Emma, Sister in Law Helaine, nieces Tammy (Dan) & Janine (son, Matthew) & nephew David (Beth). He was predeceased by his Beloved parents Esther & Ben, his beloved sister Marilyn & brother Stuart & niece Suzanne. He had a life well lived! He and Shelle traveled the world together. Work Hard, Play Hard was his motto! He loved the Lakers!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store