Gerald Baron

June 19, 1933 - August 2, 2020 Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle & Great Uncle passed away. Survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Rochelle, 4 children, Jeffrey (Pamela), Michael (Deanna), Terri (Gigi), & Richard (Glenna), 7 grandchildren, Robert (Aly), David (Marilyn), Samantha (Jack), Masha, Spencer, Benjamin & Evan & great granddaughters Olivia & Emma, Sister in Law Helaine, nieces Tammy (Dan) & Janine (son, Matthew) & nephew David (Beth). He was predeceased by his Beloved parents Esther & Ben, his beloved sister Marilyn & brother Stuart & niece Suzanne. He had a life well lived! He and Shelle traveled the world together. Work Hard, Play Hard was his motto! He loved the Lakers!
Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.