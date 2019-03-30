December 22, 1940 - March 22, 2019 A retired local banker, joined his creator after a long heroic battle with cancer. A native of Effingham, IL, he was predeceased by his parents Frank, Jr. and Louise Bruver, and survived by his spouse Jaime Bertrand. Jerry earned his B.S. degree from Eastern Illinois University, and served in Illinois National Guard. He began his banking career in Chicago in 1964, moved to California in 1971 for a position with First California Bank, years later he became Vice President/Manager at their Corporate Center. In 1983 he joined Santa Monica Bank as Senior Vice President until it was sold in 1998 and became Senior Vice President of First Regional Bank. He retired from Union Bank in Brentwood as Senior Vice President. He was current treasurer of Santa Monica YMCA, and board member for many years, a member of Santa Monica Lions Club for 34 years, serving two terms as president. He also served on Santa Monica College General Advisory Board. A celebration of Jerry's life will be at 1 pm, April 13 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1281 N. Fairfax Ave., West Hollywood, CA 90046, with Rev. Dennis Marrell officiating. Refreshments will be served in the church social hall following service. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Santa Monica YMCA and Santa Monica Lions Club. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 7, 2019