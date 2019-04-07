Resources More Obituaries for Gerald Horn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald F. "Bud" Horn

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gerald F. "Bud" Horn of Newport Beach passed away on March 19 at the age of 96. His loving wife of 53 years, Avalee, and his daughter Kathy were by his side when his spirit moved on. Bud was born in Butte, Montana on January 31, 1923 while his mother was visiting her mother. Shortly thereafter his mother brought him back to Los Angeles where his parents, Floyd and Geraldine Horn lived and raised their family. He grew up in Los Angeles attending Mt. Vernon Junior High School and Los Angeles High School where he graduated in 1941. During the Second World War he worked at Gilfillan Corporation in Los Angeles helping the firm develop a radar program for Army Air Corps, and Navy fighter planes. Later he graduated from Loyola University (now Loyola Marymount University) in its first graduating class in 1949. Following Loyola, Bud spent thirty years with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) as a high school business instructor and administrator at Narbonne High School in Los Angeles. He also taught evening classes at El Camino College and Harbor College. Following retirement from LAUSD Bud worked in the private sector for various corporations in the defense industry, ultimately retiring from Ford Aerospace. He was a nearly lifetime surfer in Southern California waters, and was an active member of the San Onofre Surfing Club at Camp Pendleton. Up until his final year he was remarkably fit, and was an avid golfer and racquet ball player, playing regularly into his nineties with his friends and usual playing partners.Bud will be remembered as a caring person, always interested in helping those in need mostly through extra tutoring in the educational field, and in private life. He was known by all who knew him for his always engaging smile which many said could light up a room. He is survived by his wife Avalee, his daughter Kathy Grizzell of Orange, CA; three grandchildren, Jackson and Sara Horn of Aspen Colorado who are the children of Bud's deceased son Michael; and Kimberly Grizzell Truong, her husband Steve, and three great grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrew, and Audrey Truong of Prosper, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth E. Horn and his wife Beverly of San Clemente, CA, and a cousin Edna Ralston of Santa Monica, CA. He was a Roman Catholic and received the Last Rites of the Church prior to his passing. There will not be a memorial service per his wishes, and internment will be private. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 7, 2019