September 10, 1927 - April 24, 2020 Jerry Haines was born in Oakland California to Ernest and Marjorie Haines. He grew up in Stockton where he enjoyed sports and outdoor activities. He attended Stockton High and the College of the Pacific where he studied education and was a standout in Baseball and Basketball. He also met the love of his life, Helen Howard, at college and they were married in their senior year. They remained happily married for 72 years until his death.After college Jerry was a pitcher for two years for the Stockton Ports of the minor league Pacific Coast Baseball League and then spent two years as an officer in the Army Medical Corps during the Korean War. He then began a distinguished career in Education, starting out as a coach and teacher and rising through the ranks to become Principal at Pioneer High School in Whittier, CA, after which he served as a District Administrator. After earning a Doctorate in Education from USC, he taught Education at California State University Los Angeles, and consulted on curriculum development for the state of California.Jerry was active in many professional and community organizations, where his natural leadership and communication abilities led many colleagues and friends to respect and admire him, and where he was often given leadership positions. His interests were wide-ranging and he contributed to and supported many charitable organizations, including environmental, political, nature and humanitarian causes. Traveling with his wife Helen and fishing were two of his favorite activities, as well as spending time with family and friends.He spent the last few years of his life in Santa Barbara at the Maravilla Retirement Community where he touched and influenced many of the residents. He was a friendly, caring and empathetic gentleman. He was an athlete, sportsman, educator, leader, friend, husband, father and grandfather. He served as an outstanding example of how to be a positive influence on society and lead a life well lived.He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by his wife Helen, two sons Charles and Mark, granddaughters Lauren and Taylor, and all of the rest of his family and friends.A memorial service will be planned when the current health restrictions are relaxed.



