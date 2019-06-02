|
|
January 22, 1938 - May 25, 2019 Dr. Lee Gellerman of Cypress, California, died peacefully on May 25, 2019 at the age of 81. Lee is survived by his loving wife, Arlene; sister, Roberta (Joey); brother Howard (Gale); three sons, Scott (Robin), Mark (Kaulene), and Todd (Lisa); and six grandchildren. Lee was born in Chicago, graduated from University of Illinois, and received a medical degree from Loyola University. He married Arlene, his college sweetheart, and served in the Army. He moved to Southern California in 1968 to begin his medical practice. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 9 at 11 am at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in his name to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 2, 2019