Gerald Max Rosenberg
December 12, 1924 - April 27, 2020 Gerald M Rosenberg ("Jerry") December 12, 1924 – April 27, 2020Jerry was born in Germany and left with his parents, Berthold and Margaret Rosenberg, in 1939. After attending Fairfax High School, he served in the U.S. Army during and after World War II. He was stationed in Tokyo, Japan and had been taught Japanese. Jerry graduated from UCLA with a degree in Accounting and earned an MBA from USC. He worked for Lockheed Martin for forty years as an Auditor, and after retirement joined H&R Block as an Accountant. He is survived by his wife Irene Rosenberg, and daughter Valerie Cramer. His daughter Alison Rosenberg is deceased. The Rosenberg family lived in Santa Monica for over forty years. Jerry's greatest interests were chamber music, European History and Shakespeare.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.
