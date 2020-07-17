1/
Gerald Paul Rosen
September 28, 1942 - July 15, 2020 After a long struggle with cancer, Jerry left us on July 15. He leaves behind, Barbara Rosen, his wife and best friend of 55 years; his son David (Jeanette) Rosen and his beloved grandchildren Maribella and Judah Rosen; his sister Maureen (Tony) Rosen-Raynes; and a wonderful family of nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by students and faculty at Cal State Fullerton where he taught sociology for 40 years. Donations can be made in his honor to ACLU or Planned Parenthood.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 21, 2020.
