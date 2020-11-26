1/
Gerald W. Gartman
October 21, 1932 - November 9, 2020 Born in Philadelphia, raised in Santa Monica, Jerry graduated from UCLA, was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu Fraternity, and maintained lifelong friendships with his fraternity brothers. Married Dorothy Ann in 1965, father to Melissa Rhodes and Matthew Aaron Rhodes, father in law to Mary Rhodes, and adoring grandfather (Poppy) to Chloe, Sophie, Sam and Stella Rhodes. Jerry started his career as a life insurance broker immediately upon graduating from UCLA. Later, he opened his own brokerage agency, Brokers Life and Group, retiring in 1998. Uncle Jerry to the entire family, he was a loving and wise presence in times of joy or sorrow. He was the consummate public speaker in large part because of his wonderful sense of humor, his dignity, and talent for brevity. His passions included college sports, especially UCLA, history- about which he was very knowledgeable, travel, classical dance and music, and ice cream. He volunteered for many years at UCLA hospital and was adored by the staff. He also enjoyed teaching insurance to incoming agents, sharing his knowledge and experience and he loved the adulation he received. Most of all he will be remembered for his love of family. Donations can be sent to the UCLA Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
