June 12, 1933 - May 11, 2020 Gerald Bare passed away at home with his family Altadena, CA due to heart failure, at the age of 86.Gerry was born in Spokane, WA to Alva Peterson Bare and William Bare. After earning a degree from WSU, Gerry moved to Los Angeles and began his career with Caltrans in 1957, before serving two years in the US Army teaching at the engineering school at Fort Belvoir. Returning to Caltrans, Gerry became a Civil Engineer and spent much of his career in traffic modeling. Among many achievements, Bare was the Senior Engineer in charge of designing carpool lanes on the San Diego Freeway (I-405), and other major projects including the Simi Valley Freeway (SR-118) from the Ventura Co. line to the I-405. Gerry officially retired from Caltrans in 1995 but continued working half-time for the next 15 years.Gerry wed Dorothy Olson Bare in 1965. She and Gerry owned a local travel agency and shared a love of travel and playing bridge during their marriage, until her death in 1996.In 1999, Gerry met Patricia McKinney Bare and they were married the next year. Gerry took an active and loving role in the lives of Pat's eight children, most especially her two then-adolescent sons, Adam and Steven.An ACBL Grand Life Master and national champion, Gerry is ranked #258 lifetime, earning over 15,000 masterpoints. Gerry and Pat were able to merge their hobbies and love of travel by teaching bridge and art classes on over a dozen cruises – allowing them to travel the world together after his retirement.Gerry will be remembered as loving and loyal, a quick-witted conversationalist, a tough competitor at the bridge table or in a spirited board game, who was fearless to life's challenges and carried no regrets. Gerry is survived by his sister Dorean Bare and sister-in-law Sue Bare (wife of Alan); his beloved wife of 20 years, Patricia Bare; twelve children, thirteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store