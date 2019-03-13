February 10, 1924 - March 7, 2019 Gerry, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Reseda, CA. "Gerry" Mae Weiner was born in Chicago, IL to Paul and Sophia Weiner who were immigrants from Russia. She was the oldest with two sisters, Iris (deceased) and June. Graduate of Chicago's Hyde Park High School, Gerry moved to Los Angeles in 1942 and worked as a secretary at Universal Pictures. She met George Gregory at a Hollywood party hosted by the Laemmles and married April 18, 1947 to become a devoted, stately and gracious wife of 57 years to George Gregory, past CEO and President of Products Research & Chemical Corporation, Burbank, CA, until his death in 2005 at home in Encino, CA.They had 3 sons: Glenn (Corinne), Gordon (Gayle), and Alex. Survived by loving, dedicated son, Glenn, and daughter-in-law, Corinne; by beloved grandchildren Jayna (Nathan), Taryn, and Kendra daughters of Gordon (Gayle), Gregory and David and Christopher Hatcher, sons of Corinne; by adored great-grandson Greyson of Jayna (Nathan); by dear sister, June Maberry and by loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Gerry was the glue who held the family together, with her warmth, thoughtfulness, fierce loyalty, practicality, hard-work, intelligence, and generosity. She ensured that her family was well cared for in sickness, as well as in health, including her parents and in-laws. An accomplished homemaker and hostess, she entertained all with her fine cooking and humor; her kind hospitality is missed. She was artistic, creating beautiful wire sculptures, enamels, embroidery, and sewing. Passionate about the color purple, cats, and orchids, she also enjoyed gardening, decorating, reading, travelling the world, and preserving family photos in albums. Gerry was a good friend and will be sorely missed. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.Graveside services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068 at 12:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019