Geraldine Scarcelli
1927 - 2020 On July 2 Gerri entered into Heaven where she was greeted by her husband Tony of 65 years. "GG" was a devoted wife to Tony and were blessed with daughters Susan and Diane, son-in-laws John and Rich, grandmother to Jeni, Tim, Anthony and Stacey and three great-grandchildren Kyler, Gracee & Isabella. She was very special & left a legacy of honesty, kindness and love to all she knew. GG will live in our hearts and memories forever.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
