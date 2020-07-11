Geraldine Scarcelli

1927 - 2020 On July 2 Gerri entered into Heaven where she was greeted by her husband Tony of 65 years. "GG" was a devoted wife to Tony and were blessed with daughters Susan and Diane, son-in-laws John and Rich, grandmother to Jeni, Tim, Anthony and Stacey and three great-grandchildren Kyler, Gracee & Isabella. She was very special & left a legacy of honesty, kindness and love to all she knew. GG will live in our hearts and memories forever.



