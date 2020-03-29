|
March 1942 - March 2020 Geraldine T. Giglio died peacefully in her Woodland Hills home the morning of Monday, 3/23/20, at 78 years of age. Born in 1942, at Queen of Angels Hospital, Los Angeles, CA, she was the daughter of Michelangelo and Serafina Turdo; a loving mother to Michelle and Vanessa, and son-in-law, Corey; loving grandmother to Ornella, and long-time significant other to Mike Levin. She was a caring sister to John, Vince, and Mike, and a fun aunt to her nephew Tony, and nieces Serena, Fina, Susi, Pam, and Gia. Geraldine was close with her cousins Flora, Ignazio, "John the tailor", Angela, Ross, Vincent, Vicki, and "Big John".Geraldine attended Corvallis High School, earned her Bachelors degree in Psychology at UC Berkeley, and her Master's degree in Physiological Psychology at Claremont Graduate University. She applied her studies to social work where she compassionately helped children in need of stable, loving homes. Geraldine took nothing more seriously than the protection and loving upbringing of her two daughters. She instilled in them the importance of education, her love of classical music and art, her lust for travel, and her passion for cultivating a beautiful thriving garden. She had a fun and witty sense of humor, and loved sharing her home with family and friends for weekly BBQ's by the pool, and annual Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Eve Sicilian feasts. She had a vast knowledge base in science, history, literature, and vocabulary, which allowed her to give comprehensive lessons on most any topic, ad hoc. She had shrewd business acumen and common sense, which allowed her to grow her Turdo Family Legacy. Geraldine was an extraordinary woman, and the world is at a loss without her in it.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 29, 2020