April 8, 1929 - July 27, 2019 Geralyn "Jeri" Shepard, acclaimed women's tennis coach and Wimbledon doubles player, died on July 27, 2019, at the age of 90. Known as a "hands-on coach who possessed a true passion for teaching," Jeri began her twenty-two year coaching career at Pasadena City College (PCC) in 1968. During her tenure, her women's and mixed doubles' teams were consistently competitive at the state and conference levels. Jeri was named California Community College (CCC) Tennis Coach of the Year (1981) and inducted into the CCC Tennis Hall of Fame (1996), the CCC Athletic Association Hall of Fame (2005), and PCC's Court of Champions (2006). Prior to her coaching career, Jeri was an internationally ranked "amateur" doubles player. With her doubles partner, Joan Johnson, she competed in three of the four Grand Slam events: England (Wimbledon 1959), Australia, and the U.S. They played in France, Italy, and Switzerland and on the Hawaii, Japan, and Australia circuits. Born on April 8, 1929, in Milwaukee, WI, Jeri moved from the Mid-West to the Los Angeles area when she was 13. It was an LA neighbor, who had a spare "old used" tennis racket, that introduced her to the game. Largely a self-taught player, Jeri and her high school classmate, Pancho Gonzales, spent every possible moment at Exposition Park's public tennis courts. Jeri graduated from Manual Arts High School and received her BS and MS from Cal State University, Los Angeles. Before accepting a Physical Education teaching position at Montebello High School, Jeri worked as a parts inspector at Rogerson Aircraft. Although Jeri was a resident of the City of Alhambra for over 50 years, her preferred retreat was the cabin at June Lake. From fishing to X-Country skiing, from enjoying the spectacular fall colors to the meadows of spring flowers, Jeri embraced the outdoors and its changing seasons. Jeri is survived by her two brothers, Kurt and Paul Dypwick, and their respective families.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2019