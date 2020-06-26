November 11, 1935 - June 12, 2020 Gerry Sears was born in Long Island NY (Valley Stream) November 22, 1925, to Albert and Margaret Sears. He was the youngest child of their family, following the arrivals of William and June. The family lived in several small towns on Long Island, including Amityville, where he went to High School. He joined the Navy in May 1943, and was called to active duty in September. He began his flight-training program at Hobart College in upstate New York. He was then sent to St. Mary's College in California in January 1945. After the war, he completed his BA and MA degrees in Aeronautical Engineering, specializing in Jet Propulsion and Supersonic Aerodynamics at the University of Michigan.He loved California and decided to settle in Santa Monica CA with his first wife, June Evans, and began his career at Douglas Aircraft. He later worked at Marquardt, Space Technology Labs, Aerospace, and finally RAND Corporation from 1966 until his retirement in 1992.He and June had four children; Gary, Jennifer (Owen), Jill (Andrews), and Jamie (Arnold). He had four grandchildren; Bret Andrews, Jessica Owen Montes, Julianne Owen Nollau, and Sean Andrews. Gerry was devoted to his family and everyone enjoyed his positive outlook on life and wonderful sense of humor.He met his second wife Karen (Lee) at RAND and moved to Santa Barbara CA in 2000. Karen and Gerry enjoyed time with his adult children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They also enjoyed traveling all over the world – particularly Australia, New Zealand, France and the British Isles.Gerry passed away peacefully June 12, with his wife holding his hand. He will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Heart Association, or the charity of your choice.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.