December 4, 1932 - May 18, 2019 Sister Gerrie (Geraldine) Will (Sister Michael Joseph) slipped into heaven in the early evening of May 18, 2019. She was 86 and celebrated 65 years of profession as a Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary. For 20 years, Sister Gerrie was an elementary school educator at Saint Francis de Sales (Oakland), St. Elizabeth (Altadena), St. Gerard Majella (Los Angeles), All Souls (Alhambra), St. Clement (Santa Monica), St. Bede (Hayward), St. Theresa (Oakland) and St. Raphael (Goleta). She spent 3 years in secondary education at St. Andrew High School (Pasadena) before beginning an almost 30-year period of service to her religious community. She was local treasurer, development assistant and plant manager at Ramona Convent Secondary School (Alhambra), and worked at the Convent of the Holy Names, Los Gatos. She ministered for 17 years at Villa Maria del Mar (Santa Cruz) on staff, as plant manager and administrator. Sister Gerrie had a selfless commitment to whatever ministry she did. She was a faithful friend and enjoyed thoroughly road, camping and other adventures she took with them. She loved to read, go to movies, enjoyed watching football and had a great love of chocolate. She is survived by her nieces, Sue James and Sharon Kelly, and nephews, Mark Garvey and Mike Garvey. The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Gerrie will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at Holy Spirit Chapel, 65 W. Rincon Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008. Her burial will be the same day at 1:30 pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward, California. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, P.O. Box 907, Los Gatos, CA 95031 or on-line at www.snjmca.org. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 24 to May 26, 2019