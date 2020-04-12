|
May 5, 1924 - April 2, 2020 Gerry Feldman passed away peacefully in Los Angeles at the age of 95. Gerry was born in Brooklyn, New York and lived in Los Angeles for the past 50 years. She was employed by Midway Hospital and Physician's Anesthesia. She was preceded by her loving husband Benjamin and beloved son Kenneth. Gerry will be missed beyond measure by Marianne Alyea and the entire Alyea family. She was a beautiful person with a kind heart. Marianne wants to thank the entire staff at Westside Dialysis, Dr. Behnoud Beroukhim, Dr. David Matsumura, and Dr. Stuart Friedman for their exceptional kindness and care.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 12, 2020