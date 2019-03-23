Resources More Obituaries for Gifford Myers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gifford Myers

Obituary Condolences Flowers November 30, 1948 - March 11, 2019 After 70 years of showing up late to everything, Gifford Myers finally did something too early: he passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019, joining Josh, Cosmo, Lulu, and Barkley at the big dog beach in the sky. A lifelong Californian, Gifford was born to Desaix Myers Jr. and Elizabeth Leeds Myers in Palo Alto on November 30, 1948. "Giff" grew up in Pasadena, making boxcars and breaking windows with the boys of St. John Avenue. A proud Eagle Scout and conscientious objector, he attended Polytechnic School and graduated from John Muir High School. From 1966 to 1970, Gifford went to UC Berkeley, where he majored in architecture and minored in commandeering the art building to print anti-war posters. It was at Berkeley that he began experimenting with ceramics, inspired by gazing out the window of the architecture studio after yet another all-nighter and seeing the ceramics students smoking [definitely not cigarettes] and having a good time. After college – and one harebrained scheme to sell old-timey knickers – Gifford dove headfirst into ceramics and sculpture. Studying under Peter Voulkos, John Mason, Joe Soldate, and Ron Nagle, he received an MFA from UC Irvine in 1975. From there, his work – most famously, his miniature houses and surrealist coffee cups – has been featured in museums and galleries across the US, Europe, and Asia. Some highlights include solo exhibitions at the Barnsdall Gallery (1982), LA County Museum of Modern Art (1992), and the Armory Center for the Arts (2003), as well as with the galleries of Ruth Siegel, John Berggruen, and Lora Schlesinger; and public works in Pasadena, LA, and West Hollywood. He was the recipient of LACMA's Young Talent Award in 1984. Outside of clay, Gifford also worked in lead, wood, bronze, aluminum, fiberglass, industrial tiles, and found objects. Stylistically, his art ran a restless gamut from finish-fetish minimalism to cartoon funk. Two of his other significant works are his children, Willie and Katie, whom he enjoyed embarrassing as much as humanly possible. Though Gifford said he "just worked with his hands," he did a few things with his head, too. Starting in 1975, he taught ceramics and sculpture at Riverside City College, USC, and UC Irvine. In his 37 years as a UCI professor, he was frequently recognized as one of the "faculty who made the greatest impact on students' education." Physically incapable of not having a dog at his side, he most recently served as a board member for Mobility Service Dogs West Coast Project. Gifford loved Hawaiian shirts, beaches, Baja, Faenza, sushi, gelato, idioms, puns, breaking rules, and talking to strangers. After all, a stranger is just a friend you haven't met yet. Gifford is survived by Willie and Katie, his trusty guard dog Jackson, his brother Desaix (Terry) Myers and sister Alice Brown, and twenty-one surfing monkey statues from Tijuana. In lieu of flowers, please put on a clown nose, look at yourself in the mirror, and laugh. Memorial to come; email: [email protected] Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2019