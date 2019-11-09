|
February 1, 1931 - November 4, 2019 Gilbert A. Sandoval, 88, passed away on November 4th in El Monte, California. He was the loving husband of Marlene Sandoval for 67 years. Born in Winslow, Arizona, he was the son of Adelaide and Joseph Sandoval. He attended Cathedral High School in Los Angeles and graduated June 1946. He was a graduate of Cerritos College with an Associates in Arts, a graduate of Pepperdine University with a Bachelors in Science and a Masters in Public Administration as well as a community college instructor with credentials in the subject matters of Police Science, Public Services and Administration. He graduated from the Los Angeles Police Academy 1956. He was a Los Angeles Police Department officer from 1955-1977 working in the following divisions – Narcotics, Central, Homicide, Highland Park, Wilshire, Southwest and Police Commission, retiring from the LAPD in 1977 as Lieutenant II. After retirement from the LAPD, Gilbert went on to become Assistant Chief of Police for the Compton Police Department from 1977 to 1986. Finally ending his career in law enforcement as Chief of Police for Los Angeles International Airport from 1987 until his retirement in 2000. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 when he was honorably discharged. His honors as a service man include the National Defense Service Medal for Good Conduct as well as the United Nations Service Medal-Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star. He enjoyed playing golf as often as he could after his retirement. He studied space and the cosmos and enjoyed learning in general. He loved good food, great conversations and even better company. He very much enjoyed music and television including watching NASCAR and Formula 1 Racing on television. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events including baseball, softball and soccer. He was known for his loving heart, his pride in his family and for being firm, fair, honest and loving. He is survived by his beautiful wife Marlene Sandoval, their children, daughter Valerie Sandoval and her partner Ronald Garber, son Vincent Sandoval and his children, their grandchildren, granddaughter Victoria Usher and her husband Philip Usher and their children, great-grandchildren Andrew Chestnut and Madeline Chestnut, grandson Vincent Sandoval Jr., his partner Priscilla Sores and their children, great-grandchildren Audrey Aguilar, Logan Gonzalez and baby on the way in December Sophia Sandoval, Gilbert's sister Sandy Hernandez and her husband Tabu Hernandez, and a large extended family and many friends and colleagues that loved and respected him and will miss him greatly. Memorial services and celebration of life will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, CA 90601 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Sky Rose Chapel immediately followed by a reception at the Gardenview Reception at Rose Hills. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Gilbert's honor with the at https://tinyurl.com/GilbertASandovalMemorial or you can call to make a donation at 1-877-832-6997.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019