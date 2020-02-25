|
July 25, 1923 - January 9, 2020 Mr. Haakh passed peacefully on February 9th, at his home in Pasadena. He was born in Munich, Germany, on July 25, 1923 to Otto Haakh and Rose Holder Haakh. As a child, he lived in The Netherlands, Cuba and Mexico before coming to the United States in 1947 to complete degrees at UC Berkeley (A.B. 1947) and Harvard Law (L.L.B. 1950). After being admitted to the California and Massachusetts Bar, Mr. Haakh joined McLeod Young, then Baker McKenzie LLP where he practiced Corporate Law, specializing in Corporate Securities Regulation and Corporate Finance issues. Upon retiring from Baker McKenzie, Mr. Haakh was Of Counsel at McKenna, Long, & Aldrich LLP in Pasadena until retiring completely in 2012. A lifelong bachelor, Mr. Haakh's favorite pastimes were reading, traveling, and keeping track of his wide spread Haakh and Holder clans from his longtime California base in Pasadena. He also enjoyed hiking in the Eastern Sierras, and backpacked the Grand Canyon at 73. He was a competitive tennis player, and was involved with several charities. One friend recalled that he was appropriately named. He had the profile and concentration of a raptor, behind which lay a formidable intellect and ready sense of humor. He did not suffer fools gladly, but his friendship was unqualified. He had a strong sense of honor. He leaves a hole in the lives of those who knew and valued him. Mr. Haakh was predeceased by his parents and younger sister, Phyllis Duffy, of Mexico City. He leaves behind his elder sister, Edna Baitenmann of Mexico City; his nieces Pamela Duffy Trotter of San Diego, Erika Baitenmann of Mexico City, Helga Baitenmann of London, UK, and his nephew Patrick Duffy of San Diego; and his great-nieces and nephews Reni Baitenmann, Vicky McCann, Mariel Baitenmann Middlebrook, Gilbert Duffy and Edward Duffy. Interment will be private. If desired, a donation may be made in his name to the following: American Red Cross Child Fund International Easter Seals
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020