May 30, 1938 - November 7, 2020 Born in Kansas City, MO, he was the youngest of four children of Elmer Draper and Emma Maddox. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, earned a B.F.A. from Chouinard Art Institute and worked in the movie business as a prop designer and fabricator. He is survived by ex-wife June Draper Lynch, son Eric Draper, step-daughter Melody Buchanan and her children and grandchildren, ex-wife Joan Weinberg, and Donna Bloom, daughter Mynka Draper and grandchildren Elston Jacobs and Mazzy Jacobs.



