Obituary Condolences Flowers September 30, 1929 - May 5, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ginger Leibovitz, our cherished mother, grandmother and friend. She was 89. Ginger was a larger-than-life force with boundless energy and myriad interests, from her classes at The Plato Society to her play reading group to spending time with her five grandchildren. Ginger was both magnetic and unforgettable; she didn't just walk into a room, she owned the room and everyone from close friends to new acquaintances gathered around to soak up the warmth of her spotlight. Being beautiful and fun didn't hurt either. People just wanted to be around her. Divorced from her first husband, Harlan Kaufman, in 1958, she met and married the dynamic Maury Leibovitz in 1962. With Maury, she travelled the world and made the most of their time living in Zurich, Switzerland and New York City. But even when she found herself single again in the late '70s, her curiosity and independence led her to many places and experiences. She received her MFCC in 1978 and was a licensed therapist who counseled many grateful people over the years. She was also an autodidact whose impressive library contained everything from the Collected Works of C.G. Jung to Erik Larson's latest historical thriller. And in her later years, when she wasn't engrossed in a book or writing in her journals, she was at the movies, always managing to see all the first run films long before any of us. Her love of dogs is legendary and when her parents were both working long hours during the Depression, she discovered a different kind of family in the many dogs who somehow found their way to her doorstep and into her heart, none more than her beloved Sheltie, Cookie, who routinely sat by her side while she listened to opera. Mom, we trust you are safely with Cookie now. Ginger is survived by her four children, Jo Kaufman, Michael Kaufman (Melin), Digby Leibovitz and Josh Leibovitz, in addition to her 5 grandchildren, Jake, Jillian, Diego, Natalia and Daniella. We love you, Mom, aka Mumsy. You're the best. Rest in peace. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 11 to May 12, 2019