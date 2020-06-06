April 4, 1936 - February 13, 2020 Worldwide traveler, devoted husband, and friend to all he met, here and across the seas, Giordano Pravettoni passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 83. Born in Cerro Maggiore, Italy, Giordano was the son of Amelia Ferrari and Giuseppe Pravettoni. After graduation, Giordano became a pilot in the Italian Air Force. He loved flying, but the sea called to him. HIs career began as a Cadet Purser for Princess Cruises, Giordano, (or, "the Godfather" as he was known in affectionate jest), enthusiastically worked his way up to the position of Chief Purser, (Hotel Manager).In Los Angeles, the Management of the newly formed Sitmar Cruises, took notice of his talent and he was hired as Chief Purser on T.S.S. Fairwind. While onboard, Giordano met Kendra Pace, who accepted his marriage proposal, beginning a union that lasted 38 years. Giordano settled in Los Angeles after being promoted to Vice President of Passenger Services and worked at Sitmar Cruises in Century City.Alassio, is a town on the Italian Riviera Giordano loved and considered home. So popular in his treasured seaside village, he was made the Honorary Mayor of Alassio. Some might say he was a feisty force to be reckoned with, but those who knew him loved him. Now and forever, Godfather.Giordano is survived by his beloved wife, Kendra Pravettoni, his sister, Eleanora Pravettoni and nephew, Marco Parenti, brother-in-law, Jordan Pace, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law, Linda Pace Alexander and D. Abbott Alexander, Anita Pace Welchman and John Welchman, niece and nephew, Lily and Liam.We hope to have a Celebration of Life Memorial for Giordano when possible.



