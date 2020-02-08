|
January 16, 1939 - January 28, 2020 John passed away peacefully at the age of 81 surrounded by family in his hometown of San Pedro. John was a graduate of San Pedro High School where he met the love of his life, Jeanie (Shubin) Giacopuzzi (predeceased). They were married for 28 years, raised their family in Harbor City, eventually returning to San Pedro. John was the patriarch of the extended Giacopuzzi family. In his early years, John worked as a Longshoreman on the waterfront but most of his career was spent as owner and operator of Shubin Disposal, in the city of Lomita until his retirement. John lived his life in service to others and could always be found volunteering his time or helping someone in need. For numerous years, he delivered meals to senior citizens through the Meals on Wheels program. He was a longtime member of the San Pedro Elks where he served as a Trustee. John was a past President of the Lomita Chamber of Commerce and a past President of the Lomita-Harbor City Kiwanis Club where he was a Legion of Honor recipient for his 50 years of service. The amount of civil achievements John made over the years are too numerous to list but he was considered by some, "The Godfather of Lomita." Football was one of John's passions. He loved wagering on the game and was a longtime Rams season ticket holder at both the Coliseum and Anaheim Stadium. John was an avid golfer, playing with many golf associations. John leaves behind 2 sisters, Rosalie Mazzacavallo and Edema Seymour; 3 daughters, Jody Zaborniak (Steamer), Jill Giacopuzzi-Martinez (Robert), and Joi Giacopuzzi-Packer (Larry); 8 grandchildren, Matt (Angelica), Heather (Noah), Brittney, Kelli, Lauren (Rick), Hunter, Amber, and Parker; and many nieces and nephews, as well as legions of friends. A celebration of John's life will be held Sunday, March 15th, 12:00 PM, at the Lomita Post 1622, 1865 Lomita Blvd., Lomita, CA 90717. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the Lomita Kiwanis Foundation, PO Box 546, Lomita, CA 90717, a 501(c)3.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 8 to Mar. 12, 2020