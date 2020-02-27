|
September 25, 1927 - December 19, 2019 You could always count on an encounter with human-whirlwind Gladdy Lou Ryder leaving you feeling valued, inspired and utterly worthy of her fascination. You could also count on having your grammar corrected and mystifyingly committed to multiple hours of volunteer labor in service of whatever "Greater Good" she was into at that moment. For Gladdy Lou was a speech teacher for eight years, a Behavior Modification Specialist for thirty-six and a Presbyterian for ninety-two. Whether you were aware of it or not, you were going to be graced with good words and good works and the devil didn't stand a chance. Everyone in her wake got busy. Especially Gladdy Lou.Born Gladdy Lou Miller, in Bradenton, Florida in 1927, she got her first job tapping and singing in her aunt's speak-easy and continued working until well into her eighties. If you had the good fortune to be one of her students, you had a brilliant and dedicated champion. She spent her own money on classroom supplies, robbed her family of coats and sweaters for kids in need, gave countless off hours to help families negotiate bureaucracy and stayed up late tailoring individual lesson plans. Calling any of her students "slow" or "impaired" was akin to blasphemy. "Never ask if a child is smart," she'd say, "ask, how are they smart?" When she wasn't giving to her students, Gladdy Lou gave of herself to her church, serving in just about every single lay capacity from Elder to usher. She cherished every member of her church family congregation; knew the way each took their coffee and the octave range of every choir member. Many people assumed she worked there.Always a leader, she led her high school band as a drum majorette, her beloved Nittany Lions as head cheerleader, and her Camp Fire Girls across the Sierras and up Mount Mauna Kea. Gladdy Lou presided over hundreds of committees and organizations for Peace, Education, and Human Rights. Her children can't recall a single year without at least three chairs and a presidency in it. She also led in fearless activism, marching in the streets of Jordan for Peace the morning after a bomb ripped apart an American Hotel, and forming the a GLSEN chapter at her school before it was politically correct and enlisting most of her fellow teaching staff before they realized what it stood for. Gladdy Lou never hesitated to get bossy and rally the troops. Perhaps she was persuasive because she was charming and beautiful. But more likely, because she was terribly tricky and smart. Gladdy Lou went at her playtime with the same ferocity as her career and altruism: like a fanatic. She mastered sailing, hiking, polo, sea kayaking, tennis, Tai Chi and especially skiing and dance. It wasn't unusual for her to amass fifty days a season at Mammoth, and she was still terrifying her guides speeding down black diamonds in Jackson Hole at age eighty-seven. But her first love was always dance. Since she could walk, she could dance.By college, Gladdy Lou was studying and performing with Martha Graham, but chose getting an MA in Speech Pathology and a marriage over life in the footlights. Although she had absolutely no regrets, dancing forever haunted her body and her family has fond memories of her tapping away wistfully while doing the dishes or twirling and leaping when she thought herself alone in the garage. She never skipped a chance to cut a rug, learn a new step, belly dance or Scottish reel, even dragging young men to balls in her seventies and was the last one to close out the big band at her ninetieth birthday party.If you see a twinkling star tonight, it's surely Gladdy Lou dancing in Heaven. She's found Count Basie and an angel half her age.Gladdy Lou's fearless and beautiful flame is survived by her daughters, Holly Thomas and Heather Thomas Brittenham, her granddaughters, Kristina Brittenham Sisgold, Shauna Brittenham Reiter and India Brittenham, and her great grandchildren, Eleanor, Max, Theo and Maya.All of them are busy and have excellent grammar. Services on Saturday, February 29th, 3:00 PM at Westwood Presbyterian ChurchIn lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: DonorsChoose
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020